Global outage hits Snapchat, PlayStation and Disney+ after Amazon cloud failure

Amazon Web Services has confirmed issues with its infrastructure in the eastern United States, affecting 26 of the cloud company's own services. It says it is working on a solution and is still investigating the cause of the problem.

The problems experienced by AWS have also created difficulties for clients offering online services. Several companies have already reported disruptions, including the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, AI company Perplexity, and investment platform Robinhood.

On the specialist website Downdetector, users have reported widespread problems across numerous companies. These include Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and Signal.