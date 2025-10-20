Wu-Tang Clan to play Brussels in farewell tour

Credit: Belga/ Maarten Weynants

The Wu-Tang Clan will set the ING Arena in Brussels alight one last time on 15 March 2026 as part of its farewell tour, announced the event organiser,Gracia Live, on Monday.

It has been ten years since the American hip-hop group last performed in Belgium.

The ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ tour will be the last chance for European fans to see Method Man and RZA's band in concert.

The group promises a mixture of songs never before performed live and hits from their seven albums, such as ‘C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rule Everything Around Me)’, ‘Protect Ya Neck’ and ‘Bring Da Ruckus’.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 24 October at 10.00am via the Gracia Live website.

