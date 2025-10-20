Historic La Solitude Castle in Auderghem up for sale, and it could fetch €10 million

A slice of Brussels history has hit the market. The Château de La Solitude in Auderghem, a stunning neoclassical landmark listed as a historic monument since 2000, is now up for sale.

Once home to Princess d'Arenberg, the property is being handled by Anixton Real Estate.

Built by architect François Malfait and completed in 1912, the château later became the residence of Countess Marie Ludmille Rose de Croÿ, Princess d’Arenberg. After she died in 1953, the Belgian State took ownership of the grand estate on Avenue Charles Schaller.

The site covers 2,500 square metres of office space, comes with 80 parking spots, and sits in nearly two hectares of parkland. It's also greener than you’d expect, with a C energy rating, 133 solar panels and EV charging points already installed.

Anixton says the building has "plenty of potential", with options ranging from a coworking space to a private school or even an embassy.

There's no official price tag yet, but Belgian daily La Dernière Heure reckons it could be worth around €10 million.