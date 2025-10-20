Climate transition: Belgium has to adapt its employment and training policy - study

A major overhaul of training and employment policies is urgently needed in Belgium to address labour market needs and ensure a successful climate transition, a new study revealed on Monday.

Belgium and the European Union are aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. However, labour shortages in key sectors and insufficient training programmes are hampering both business competitiveness and the green transition, the study points out.

The research, conducted by Climact and IDEA Consult, examined workforce demand trends in seven sectors: transport, healthcare, agriculture and food industry, circular economy, research and development, education, and construction.

Bridge the gap between labour market demands and training

These sectors play a key role in employment and economic value in Belgium, and they are heavily influenced by the climate transition.

The study’s authors stress that swift action is required to address future workforce and training needs.

Bridging the current gap between labour market demands and training programmes is essential for Belgium to capitalise on the opportunities presented by climate transition.

Collaboration between federal and regional authorities, public services, social partners, sectoral funds, and educational institutions will be vital, according to the report.

Update school curricula, align training with needs

The study laid out several recommendations. Among other things, authorities must develop clear plans and strategies to address these issues.

Educational institutions should update their curricula to reflect climate-related job market needs.

Employers and sectoral funds must emphasise the importance of green skills to make sure that training programmes are aligned with climate transition requirements.

Moreover, schools should systematically include courses on climate transition in Belgium’s education system.