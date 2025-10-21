White House begins demolishing part of East Wing for Trump ballroom

First Lady of the US Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump. Credit : Belga

Parts of the White House’s East Wing have been torn down as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s long-promised new ballroom.

On Monday, crews demolished large sections of a covered entryway and several windows in the East Wing. According to Trump, the area is being "fully modernised" as part of a $250 million expansion project.

The president has said the new ballroom will be built near the existing White House structure rather than attached to it. "It won't interfere with the current building," Trump said in July. "It will be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of. It's my favourite place. I love it."

Trump announced the project in a social media post, declaring that "ground has been broken" on what he called a "much-needed" ballroom.

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt of having a ballroom at the White House to host grand parties and State Visits," he wrote.