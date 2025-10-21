European Parliament approves new digital driving licence rules

Credit: Belga

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a set of new driving licence rules for the European Union, paving the way for the introduction of a digital driving licence alongside the existing physical version. Both formats will be valid, while licences for cars and motorcycles will now be valid for 15 years.

The new legislation also introduces stricter rules for novice drivers. Those who have held their licence for less than two years will face heavier penalties for offences such as drink- or drug-driving, failing to wear seatbelts, or misusing child seats. Similar rules already apply in the Netherlands, where drivers are considered "novice" for their first five years.

Across the EU, 17-year-olds will now be allowed to obtain a driving licence, but they will only be permitted to drive under the supervision of an experienced driver until turning 18.

As part of the reforms, drivers from other EU countries who commit serious traffic offences, including driving under the influence, speeding, or causing accidents involving injury or death, may be banned from driving across the entire EU, rather than just in the country where the offence took place.

The measures form part of the European Commission's Road Safety Package. Member states will have three years to transpose the new rules into national law, followed by one additional year to implement them fully.