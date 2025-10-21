Unions voice concern after three Brussels Airlines flight attendants dismissed

Illustration picture shows the new Brussels Airlines logo and style on an aircraft, at a press presentation of a new chapter for Brussels Airlines company, in Zaventem Brussels airport, Thursday 18 November 2021. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Trade unions BBTK/Setca and ACV Puls/CNE have warned of possible industrial action at Brussels Airlines following the dismissal of three flight attendants.

The employees were sacked after refusing to operate a flight to Ghana, citing concerns raised by the cleaning crew over a possible presence of pests on board. The airline later described the incident as a false alarm.

According to BBTK representative Olivier Van Camp, the alert concerned insects such as fleas or bedbugs. After an inspection, the aircraft was cleared for departure. "The cleaning staff are trained to be alert to such situations," Brussels Airlines said in response.

Five crew members, however, reportedly felt uneasy and refused to take part in the flight. Two later agreed to operate the service, while the remaining three invoked their right to refuse to fly if not fit to do so. Cabin crew are permitted to declare themselves unfit to fly, and the airline is expected to respect that decision.

Management, however, said the flight attendants had clearly breached several procedures, causing damage to the company and inconvenience to passengers. As a result, the three crew members, aged 30, 27, and 20, were dismissed, Van Camp said.

The unions have condemned the decision as disproportionate, saying they attempted to negotiate but management refused to reconsider. Both the socialist and Christian unions warned that the move sets a "very dangerous precedent" and are threatening action.

The timing could prove sensitive for Brussels Airlines, coming just before the All Saints' holiday period in Flanders and the second week of autumn holidays in French-speaking Belgium.

No strike notice has yet been filed, as unions first plan to consult with staff.