Paris stock exchange Star index sets new record

Paris Stock Exchange © tradings.com

The CAC 40 index of top stocks on the Paris Stock Exchange reached a new record on Tuesday.

The index of the stock exchange’s best performers closed at 8,258.86 points, breaking the previous record, set on 15 May 2024.

An intraday record was also achieved, after the highest trading level during the day rose to 8,271.48 points.

The Paris-based index benefited from reduced political uncertainty in France, easing trade tensions between the United States and China, and corporate earnings that exceeded expectations.