Belgium in Brief: This Is A Test...

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not “yet” need to be adapted to deal with the new variants of the coronavirus in circulation, the head of BioNTech assured a press conference on Monday, advocating instead a third “booster” dose. Read more.
In a new report released on Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach. Read more.
Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) has expanded the list of food items being recalled due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical usually used in plant protection products. Read more.
Between 3 and 9 August, there were almost 44.7 hospital admissions on average per day of patients suffering from Covid-19, an increase of 17% compared to the previous reference period, according to the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday. Read More.