EU Member States agree on new sanctions against Russia

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

EU Member States agreed to further tighten sanctions against Russia, on the eve of Thursday’s European summit in Brussels.

The planned measures aim to restrict Russian revenue from oil and gas sales, according to a statement issued by Denmark’s EU presidency on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Slovakia announced its willingness to drop its opposition to the new measures, thus paving the way for the adoption of the EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had previously threatened to veto the new sanctions unless he received guarantees to protect the country’s car industry.

Slovakia relies heavily on Russian oil and gas supplies, with its economy strongly dependent on energy-intensive industries such as vehicle manufacturing.