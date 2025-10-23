Sexual abuse in the church: Nearly 60 reports filed in Belgium over the past year

Belgium's Catholic Church has received 59 new reports of sexual abuse between July 2024 and June 2025, according to its latest annual report, as participation in religious sacraments continues to decline.

Over the same period, a total of 112 complaints were processed, including cases carried over from the previous year. Between July 2023 and June 2024, the Church handled nearly twice as many reports (218), a spike largely attributed to the VRT documentary series Godvergeten, which gave victims of abuse within the Church a platform to speak publicly.

The majority of victims were under 21 at the time of the abuse, with 16 younger than 10. Most victims and perpetrators were male.

Although almost all cases date back to the previous century, 11 files involving alleged perpetrators still alive have been forwarded to the judiciary. So far, 59 individuals have received financial compensation from the Church.

The report also highlights a further drop in the number of religious sacraments performed in Belgium. In 2024, 29,769 baptisms were recorded, around 5,000 fewer than the previous year, along with 27,458 confirmations (down by 3,330).

Religious weddings, first communions, and funerals also declined, while 4,780 people formally requested to be removed from baptismal registers in 2024.