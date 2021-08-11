Belgium in Brief: More Travel, More Infections?...

Travellers returning to Belgium appear to be bringing back a little more than novelty umbrellas, tiny shampoo bottles, and sand (so much sand) – as the number of those infected with coronavirus upon return is exceeding the number among those leaving.

This, according to Inge Neven, the head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate, means that the virus is being brought back from abroad, whilst also simultaneously circulating in Belgium.

This is particularly true in Brussels, which is the region with the highest number of people returning from abroad, according to Neven.

Some important facts to go alongside this, however:

The majority of people are following the rules when they return by getting tested and quarantining if they need to.

Numbers are still rising within the country too.

But travellers are not the only group that stands out, with most recent infections detected among 20-29 year-olds, followed by 30-39 year-olds, and then 10-19 year-olds.

Young travellers? Partially, but also just young people (up to 39) in general.

The solution? Ensure you are fully vaccinated, respect the basic measures whilst on holiday (masks, social distance, hand hygiene), and avoid red zones, even though the absolute number of travellers returning from red zones has almost tripled compared to the beginning of July.

