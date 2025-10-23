Police launch investigation after knife attack near Brussels-North station

Credit : Belga

A man was injured in a knife attack on Wednesday evening in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, near Rue d'Aerschot, police have confirmed.

"Yesterday, around 6 p.m., our officers were called to the junction of Rue d'Aerschot and Rue Quatrecht after a person was injured with a knife," said police spokesperson Katlien Breugelmans from the Brussels-North zone (Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, and Evere).

Emergency services quickly attended the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital. Their life is not in danger, Breugelmans said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.