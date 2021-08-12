Belgium in Brief: Sneaky Updates...

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
Asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi (CD&V) is refusing to follow the example of Germany and the Netherlands, two neighbours who have suspended the forced return of Afghan refugees refused asylum. Read more.
A group of Brussels citizens has formed a collective to address the issue of illegally-parked Bpost couriers in the Belgian capital, and they’ve come prepared with evidence of how extensive the problem is. Read more.
Air Belgium has announced that it will refuse to board passengers travelling to Martinique and Guadeloupe for tourism purposes in response to the resurgence of the Covid-19 in the French West Indies. Read more.