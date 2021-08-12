Belgium in Brief: Sneaky Updates...

Here’s a question for you all to kick this off: do you really feel like you are as up to speed on the works at large as you feel you should be?

No? I think that’s pretty common, maybe even more so in the current situation. However, this isn’t entirely your fault.

Everything is changing so quickly that it can sometimes be difficult to even work out where to look to know what’s news.

Which brings me to my point:

According to an update on the Flemish government website, NHS passes can now be ‘read and verified’ by the Belgian authorities.

But accepted?

That’s less clear, and with a significant number of other official websites still saying they are not, it’s difficult to plan.

So, here we are. Still in the dark, but we’re used to that now.

What do you think? Let @johnstonjules know.

