Storm Benjamin: what weather to expect on Friday

Calmer conditions are returning to Belgium following Storm Benjamin.

According to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), Friday will begin dry in many areas with wide sunny intervals. South of the Sambre and Meuse valley, skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle, while towards the Dutch border, the weather will be more variable with a chance of a brief shower.

Later in the day, cloud cover will increase across the country with a continuing risk of showers. In the south, these will be more frequent, while in the north they are expected to remain scattered. Coastal areas may stay largely dry.

Daytime temperatures will range from around 6°C in the High Fens to 13°C along the coast. Winds will be moderate to fairly strong from the southwest, with gusts of up to 60 km/h inland. Along the coast, winds will be strong from the west-southwest, reaching 60 to 70 km/h.

This evening and overnight, skies will remain variable to very cloudy with frequent showers. Temperatures will drop to between 4°C and 9°C. Winds will stay moderate to fairly strong from the southwest with gusts around 50 km/h, turning strong from the west-northwest along the coast towards dawn.

Saturday

On Saturday, a band of rain and showers will sweep across the country from the coast towards the Ardennes. During the afternoon, conditions will gradually improve from the west with some sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C in the southeast and around 11°C to 12°C in the northwest. Winds will be moderate to fairly strong from the southwest, turning westerly as the rain passes. Gusts of up to 60 km/h are possible, and coastal winds may reach 70 km/h.