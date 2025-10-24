Major disruptions expected in Brussels and airports ahead of All Saints' holidays

Whether staying in the city or travelling abroad, motorists and passengers are being urged to plan ahead. Credit : Belga

Brussels residents are being warned to expect major disruptions during the All Saints’ holidays, with road closures, construction works and busy airports set to cause delays. Whether staying in the city or travelling abroad, motorists and passengers are being urged to plan ahead.

Brussels Ring to close overnight

The Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency (AWV) has announced a full closure of the Brussels Ring in both directions during the night of Tuesday, 28 to Wednesday, 29 October, from 1 a.m to 3 a.m.

The shutdown will allow crews to remove a damaged overhead gantry between Quatre-Bras and the Léonard crossroads.

During the two-hour closure, traffic will be diverted via the E411, Avenue de Tervuren and Boulevard de la Woluwe.

Busy days ahead for travellers

Brussels Airport expects heavy traffic throughout the holiday period and is urging passengers to arrive early and book parking in advance. Those without a reservation should plan to arrive 30 minutes earlier than usual.

At Charleroi Airport, travellers are advised to arrive three hours before departure. The airport recommends checking the "today's flights" page for updated guidance on arrival times.

Public transport adjustments

From 20 to 31 October, TEC buses will run on a school holiday schedule, while on 1 November, Sunday and public holiday timetables will apply. The STIB and SNCB have announced no major changes to their services.

Surface traffic closure on Brussels inner ring

One of the capital's busiest junctions, Place Sainctelette, will remain closed to surface traffic until 1 November as part of an ongoing redevelopment project. The works, overseen by Brussels Mobility, aim to "redistribute space more evenly between different users".

Tram tracks are being replaced near Place de l'Yser, forcing the closure of the junction between the Inner Ring and Quai de Willebroek.

Cars will be rerouted through the Annie Cordy tunnel, while a detour will run via Place des Armateurs and Avenue du Port.

Only one lane towards the city centre will remain open. Tram 51 remains suspended, and De Lijn buses are being diverted.

E40 cycle path closed for upgrades

The Brussels Region is also taking advantage of the holidays to upgrade the cycle path alongside the E40 motorway.

The project aims to make the route "safer and more pleasant" with a green verge and new asphalt.

The cycleway will be closed throughout the works between Avenue des Communautés and Rue Colonel Bourg, with a diversion via Gulledelle, Avenue des Pléiades and Avenue Grosjean.

On the weekend of 25 to 26 October, the E40 entry ramp from Avenue des Communautés will be closed.

The following weekend, work will move to the Reyers-Colonel Bourg exit, also closed to traffic. Cars will be diverted through the Reyers-Meiser tunnel, while lorries must take Chaussée de Louvain.

Sixteen-week roadworks in Rue de la Croix de Fer

In the city centre, Brussels has begun a 16-week redevelopment of Rue de la Croix de Fer. The project includes new cycle stands, tree pits and safer junctions.

The works will be carried out in three phases. Traffic and parking are prohibited on affected sections, but the direction of travel and the number of parking spaces will remain unchanged.