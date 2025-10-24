GAIA sounds the alarm on animal testing following experiment that went awry

GAIA expresses concern regarding tests conducted on animals © Wikimedia Commons

Animal rights group GAIA has raised concerns about shortcomings in Belgium’s animal testing regulations following the suspension of the University of Liège’s Veterinary Faculty Lab for conducting an unapproved experiment that caused several rabbits to suffer.

The organisation disclosed on Friday that the sanction followed an experiment last summer, that led to suffering for five animals that were ultimately euthanised. The suspension, set for three months, was handed down by the Minister for Animal Welfare, Adrien Dolimont, through a ministerial decree.

GAIA criticised the excessive use of animal testing and accused universities of a lack of transparency. Sebastien de Jonge, a spokesperson for the organisation, said institutions continued to refuse to disclose details about the experiments they conduct.

The advocacy group has called on the Walloon Minister-President to develop a regional strategy that enforces stricter regulations, sets clear objectives to reduce the number of animals used in testing, and allocates funding to alternative methods.

GAIA also urged ULiège’s rectorate to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the professor involved in the unauthorised experiment.

In response, ULiège announced that it had halted the experiment and promptly informed the regional authority responsible for animal welfare. The university stated that it was cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation led by the regional authorities.

ULiège’s spokesperson confirmed that a disciplinary procedure has already been initiated against the professor involved.

The statement stressed that the case is under review by the university’s Council for Ethics and Scientific Integrity (CEIS), in addition to investigations by the Walloon Region.