Business confidence dips slightly in October

The Belgian National Bank © Fred Romero/Wikimedia

Business confidence in Belgium declined slightly in October, breaking a mostly-upward trend observed since April, according to the National Bank of Belgium’s latest monthly survey, published on Friday.

The Business Confidence Index fell from -7.9 in September to -9.1 in October.

Entrepreneurs’ confidence deteriorated significantly in the business-services sector and weakened slightly in manufacturing and construction.

In contrast, the BCI improved in the trade sector for the second consecutive month.