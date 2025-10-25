Rail works cause disruptions between Zaventem and Leuven

Illustration picture shows the presentation of two new safety systems of railway infrastructure firm Infrabel, on Monday 27 November 2023, at the CLI Infrabel Logistics Center, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

Work on the railway infrastructure between Zaventem and Leuven will take place throughout the autumn holidays, temporarily altering train services.

From Saturday until Sunday, 2 November, Infrabel will replace sleepers along a six-kilometre stretch between Herent and Leuven. Additionally, the rail infrastructure manager plans to renew over ten kilometres of overhead lines between Zaventem and Herent. Maintenance will also be carried out at several locations during this operation.

Train services between Brussels and Leuven will be reduced while work is ongoing. On weekdays and weekends, half of the S2 trains between Leuven and Braine-le-Comte will not operate between Leuven and Schaarbeek stations. Moreover, fewer peak-hour trains will be running during weekdays. Certain Intercity trains between Quiévrain and Tongeren, Brussels-Airport-Zaventem and Dinant, as well as between Knokke and Liège-Guillemins, will not complete their usual routes.

Passengers are advised to check the NMBS online travel planner, which accounts for the adjusted schedule.

