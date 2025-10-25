Brussels Airlines protests do not disrupt flights

Illustration picture shows the new Brussels Airlines logo and style on an aircraft, at a press presentation of a new chapter for Brussels Airlines company, in Zaventem Brussels airport, Thursday 18 November 2021. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Trade unions at Brussels Airlines held a protest on Saturday morning against the dismissal of three flight attendants, which did not disrupt the airline’s flights or operations.

The unions aimed to inform staff about the dismissal of the flight attendants, who had refused to operate a flight to Ghana after cleaning crews reported the presence of insects, such as fleas or bedbugs, on board. Brussels Airlines had classified the incident as a false alarm.

The protest, described as a “last warning” to management by Olivier Van Camp of the BBTK union, involved around fifty staff members handing out flyers in a symbolic demonstration. Van Camp emphasised that travellers were not targeted, noting the busy travel period due to the autumn holiday.

Union representatives stated that the next move now lies with the airline’s management. They have warned that if no action is taken, a notice of strike will be issued. The unions are demanding the reinstatement of the dismissed flight attendants and dialogue regarding the “not fit to fly” procedure, which the affected employees invoked in their decision not to fly.

As of now, no strike notice has been filed, though unions indicated on Friday that such notice could follow as early as Monday if management does not respond. Once filed, there would be a seven-day waiting period before strikes could be initiated.

A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines confirmed that Saturday’s action did not disrupt operations or flights. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the three dismissed flight attendants intend to take legal action against the airline.

