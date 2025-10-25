Man remains arrested for fatal push in pub brawl

A door at a prison. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A 34-year-old man suspected of fatally pushing a 51-year-old man in Avelgem will remain in custody, the investigating judge ruled on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night in the centre of Avelgem. A 51-year-old man died after a fall, following an earlier altercation at a pub with two other men.

During a scuffle, the man was allegedly pushed, hit his head on the ground, and died at the scene from his injuries.

Two men, aged 34 and 36, were arrested in connection with the incident. The West Flanders public prosecutor stated that the 34-year-old appeared before the investigating judge and is being held on charges of intentional assault and battery resulting in death.

He is scheduled to appear before the council chamber on Tuesday. The 36-year-old man was released following his hearing.

