Jupiler Pro League broadcaster fined over consumer right breaches

Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders pictured during a session of the chamber commission for social affairs, employment and pensions, at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Tuesday 18 March 2025. Today Ministers come to expose their politics in several commissions. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Streaming company DAZN has been fined and summoned by Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders (Vooruit) over breaches of consumer rights.

An investigation by the Economic Inspection revealed DAZN failed to provide adequate information to new subscribers. Beenders announced the findings during an interview with VTM Nieuws on Sunday.

The investigation was launched last summer following consumer complaints about unclear conditions and subscription issues, including matches becoming unavailable after payment.

According to the minister, the platform violated regulations regarding pre-contractual information obligations, leaving subscribers inadequately informed about what to expect.

In addition to the financial penalty, DAZN will need to explain its actions to government officials. Beenders stressed the importance of clear information for digital subscriptions, stating, “Consumers must be fully and transparently informed before committing to a subscription.”

The minister also expressed concern about the strained broadcasting rights agreement between DAZN and the Pro League, amid fears the company may withdraw unilaterally.

“If DAZN steps away from the contract, subscribers could be left with blank screens,” warned Beenders, highlighting that fans risk losing both their money and access to football matches.

He confirmed having discussed the matter with the Pro League and plans further talks directly with DAZN about the issue.

