Budget cuts will undermine academic cooperation for development, universities warn

VLIR-UOS scholarship students. © VLIR.UOS

Flemish universities and colleges have warned authorities that halving the federal budget for development cooperation will severely impact ongoing projects in Africa, Asia, and South America.

The VLIR-UOS umbrella organisation, responsible for coordinating cooperation with the Global South, has expressed concern that the funding cuts will undermine work in critical areas such as climate, health, migration, and education.

Each year, VLIR-UOS manages €32 million earmarked for collaboration between Flemish universities and colleges, and institutions in Southern countries. Projects focus on areas such as urban planning, sustainable agriculture, and refugee support.

The organisation highlights that this type of cooperation goes beyond traditional aid. It strengthens local resilience, reduces migration pressure, and builds long-lasting links between institutions and alumni, many of whom occupy key positions in their countries.