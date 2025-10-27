German police unearth arms cache near Düsseldorf

German police have discovered a large cache of weapons of war in Remscheid, about 30 kilometres east of Düsseldorf. Three men were arrested during the operation, in which some 200 police officers took part.

Investigators in Wuppertal, North Rhine-Westphalia, reported that the arsenal included anti-tank weapons, mortar grenades, and machine guns.

Authorities are currently examining whether the weapons were loaded.

The three suspected arms traffickers have been detained, and arrest warrants issued against them. They could face prison sentences of up to ten years.

If the weapons are found to have been loaded, this could be one of the most significant discoveries of weapons of war in North Rhine-Westphalia, Chief Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert said.