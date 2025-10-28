Rainy Tuesday ahead before sunshine returns

Rainy day in Brussels. Credit : Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Another rainy day is on the way for Belgium, with cloudy skies and periods of showers expected across much of the country on Tuesday.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said the afternoon should turn drier in Flanders, where some sunny spells will break through.

It will feel milder, with highs of around 9 degrees in the High Fens and up to 15 degrees in the west. Winds will be moderate to fairly strong from the south-west, and at the coast they could reach 60 km/h.

On Tuesday evening, light rain or drizzle may linger in the south, while the north should stay mostly dry with a few clear patches.

Overnight, the sky will remain cloudy with occasional drizzle and poor visibility in the Ardennes. Temperatures will dip to between 6 and 11 degrees with a steady south-westerly wind.