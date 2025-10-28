SNCB replaces security chief after staff condemn 'culture of fear'

Tuesday 28 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
This picture shows a Securail agent during a drug inspection by detection dogs in the railway station Brussels South (Bruxelles-Midi / Brussel-Zuid) in Brussels, Thursday 06 March 2025. Credit : Belga/Bruno Fahy

The director of Securail, the internal security service of Belgium's national railway operator SNCB, is being replaced, the company confirmed on Tuesday, as reported by Het Nieuwsblad.

In a message to Securail staff, SNCB said the decision was made "by mutual agreement" and that the current director would no longer serve as Head of Corporate Security Services.

A successor has already been appointed and will take up the post on 1 November.

"The replacement of Securail's director doesn't surprise us. The service has been running completely off track for quite some time," said Werner Baetsleer of the Flemish union VSOA Rail.

A staff satisfaction survey conducted earlier this summer revealed a deeply deteriorated working climate within Securail. In a joint statement, the CGSP and CSC unions denounced what they called a "culture of fear" among employees.

