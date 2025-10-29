If Brussels is attacked, Moscow will be flattened, says Belgian defence minister

Minister of Defence Theo Francken arrives for a visit to the Defence Headquarters in Evere, Tuesday 11 February 2025. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has delivered a robust defence of the Atlantic alliance, claiming NATO would “flatten Moscow” if Russia were to attack Brussels.

In a wide-ranging interview in De Morgen, Francken touched on a number of hot button strategic issues, including the war in Ukraine, European defence, hybrid warfare and nuclear deterrence.

Asked if he feared that Russian President Vladimir Putin might launch a conventional missile attack on Brussels, his reply was unambiguous: “No, because then he will hit the heart of NATO, and then we will flatten Moscow.”

He went on to express strong support for U.S. leadership in NATO and reiterated his confidence in Article 5, the mutual defence clause that underpins the alliance.

Addressing questions about whether U.S. President Donald Trump would respect Article 5, Francken said, “Of course he would. There is a huge prejudice in Europe against the American government. Why wouldn’t he respect Article 5?”

Francken said he was more concerned about Russia’s use of hybrid warfare than the threat of conventional attacks. “A cruise missile on Brussels? [The use of Article 5] is] a no-brainer, whatever definition you use. Putin won't do that either.

“I'm more inclined to consider grey-zone scenarios: little green men inciting the Russian-speaking minority in Estonia against 'the Nazi regime'. Before you know it, they've annexed a piece of Estonia.”

A European army?

Anyone hoping for the defence minister to show his support for European defence will be disappointed by Francken's statements on the matter.

In his interview with De Morgen, he criticised larger European countries for “maximising their own markets” and questioned how nations which are currently unable to cooperate on defence procurement might integrate their national armies.

“Anyone who believes in a European army is selling castles in the air,” he said. “Fortunately, we have NATO, which has once again demonstrated its effectiveness with the air defence in Poland and Estonia.”

Francken also shared his thoughts on Brussels, saying he loves the city, while admitting it can be a “love-hate relationship”.

He expressed his support for a call by George-Louis Bouchez, leader of the Francophone Liberals (MR), for soldiers to be deployed to the streets of the Belgian capital to monitor drug-dealing hotspots.

“If we don't address the drug war and the insecurity, the Brussels cancer will spread to Flemish Brabant,” he said. “Does that require khaki on the streets? Then we will.”

