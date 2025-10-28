Belgium, France, Spain and Croatia miss budget submission deadline

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was one of targets of the foiled terror attack earlier this month. Credit : Belga

Four Eurozone countries, including Belgium, have failed to submit their 2026 draft budget plans to the European Commission by the 15 October deadline.

France faces delays amid persistent political turmoil as lawmakers struggle to reach a budget agreement in the National Assembly. In Spain, efforts to secure parliamentary support for the budget faltered this week after the defection of Carles Puigdemont’s Catalan party.

Croatia focused on finalising adjustments to its 2025 budget before working on its 2026 proposal.

Bulgaria, set to join the Eurozone on 1 January 2026, is not required to submit its budget plan this year. However, the European Commission has encouraged Sofia to do so voluntarily.

Belgium aims to resolve its budget impasse by 6 November, according to Prime Minister Bart De Wever. This date coincides with the first plenary meeting in Parliament after autumn recess, and failing progress, De Wever plans to inform Belgium’s King.

The European Commission’s opinion on submitted budget plans is expected by 30 November.

Both Belgium and France are under the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), requiring them to include substantial corrective measures in their 2026 budget plan. Belgium’s proposed adjustment amounts to €10 billion, equivalent to 1.5% of GDP, by the end of this legislature. It aims to reduce its budget deficit to 4% by 2029 and eventually to 3% by 2030.

Missing the 15 October deadline weakens both countries’ ability to demonstrate compliance with the corrective measures agreed upon under the EDP. Although late submissions are not automatically penalised, repeated delays could result in accusations of insufficient action and possibly, in the long term, financial penalties.