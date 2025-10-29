Stromae is putting one of his most famous stage pieces up for auction

Stromae. Credit : Belga

Belgian singer Stromae is putting one of his most famous stage pieces up for auction, the Papaoutai box used during his Racine Carrée tour, in support of Handicap International.

The charity sale, titled Les Cœurs Solidaires, will take place on 27 November at Hotel Le Plaza in Brussels. Organised by Handicap International, the event will feature personal items donated by prominent Belgian artists and public figures.

The box, designed by Stromae's creative label Mosaert in collaboration with the Benuts studio, became a signature part of his performances, allowing him to appear on stage inside the structure during his hit "Papaoutai."

Other lots include collector's vinyls from Axelle Red, an original drawing by Philippe Geluck, Elio Di Rupo's iconic bow tie, a signed Kevin De Bruyne football shirt, Sandra Kim's fuchsia rose, and the tennis racket Dominique Monami used to win bronze at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.