Wednesday 29 October 2025
Police arrest teenager suspected of Mechelen fireworks attacks

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Police sign. Credit: Belga

Police in Mechelen have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of carrying out two fireworks-related attacks this summer.

The incidents occurred on two consecutive nights at the end of July in Kardinaal Cardijnstraat.

On the first night, a makeshift firebomb — fireworks attached to a bottle containing a flammable substance — was placed on a parked car.

The following night, a burning projectile was left at the front door of a house.

Both attacks caused only minor material damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police launched an investigation and identified a local boy as the suspect.

Officers searched his home and took him into custody.

The teenager, who already had a police record has been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

