New Hainaut restaurant evokes the memory of the giant Atlas

19720202 - ROUCOURT, BELGIUM (FILE) : This file picture dated 02 February 1972 is about Fernand Bachelard wedding with Renee Colin. Mr Bachelard, alias Giant Atlas, was the tallest of Belgium. On the picture : the bridegroom, the bride and the locality's mayor. BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES

A new restaurant is set to open this Thursday in Bon-Secours (Hainaut) in a building with historical significance: it was once home to a café run by the well-known 1960s personality, the giant Atlas.

Fernand Bachelard, known as Atlas, was born in 1922 in Templeuve near Tournai. At around age 18, he began growing rapidly, eventually reaching a height of 2.35 metres and weighing 240 kilogrammes by the time he was 48.

During the 1950s, he experienced moments of fame, taking part in French radio shows hosted by renowned presenter Jean Nohain. With Nohain’s support, Atlas penned an autobiography with contributions from famous French comedian Fernand Raynaud.

He also appeared in a film, met prominent political figures, participated in sports displays, and even wrestled in professional matches.

Later, his career became more modest as he performed in a stand at the Foire du Midi in Brussels. In the 1960s, he returned to Bon-Secours to assist his mother at her café, which prominently bore his name. At age 49, his wedding drew considerable media attention from Belgium and France. He passed away in 1976.

The reopening of the café as a restaurant, named “L’Atlas”, is led by Brasserie Caulier from Péruwelz. Promising a unique “bistronomic” experience, the restaurant will be under the culinary direction of Logan Renders, already known for his work at 'La Tour Blanche' in Tournai.