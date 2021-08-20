   
Belgium’s pandemic law published in Official Journal
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s pandemic law published in Official Journal...
First Belgian planes due to evacuate people from...
Research: Placenta acts as a barrier to protect...
Healthcare workers show signs of chronic stress after...
No relaxations in Brussels for now, says Vervoort...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 August 2021
    Belgium’s pandemic law published in Official Journal
    First Belgian planes due to evacuate people from Kabul
    Research: Placenta acts as a barrier to protect from Covid
    Healthcare workers show signs of chronic stress after pandemic
    No relaxations in Brussels for now, says Vervoort
    Test Achats: Plan to make skipping ads impossible is ‘a bad idea’
    Staycation Spotlight: Saintklet Summer
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee: What’s up for discussion?
    The Recap: Vaccine Efficacy Questioned as Belgium Spends Big on Tests
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions up, but deaths are down
    Public library in Mechelen named among best in world
    Belgian national sentenced to nine months for assisting human trafficking
    Wallonia turns red on Covid travel map, Flanders still orange
    46,000 Belgians refused an inheritance in the last year
    Reconstruction of fatal arrest at Charleroi airport planned for September
    Eurostar increases service as demand rises
    Vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer lose effect with time
    No candidates for audit of Walloon waterways in flooding enquiry
    WHO criticises countries seeking to administer third doses
    Coronavirus tests have cost Belgian authorities €838 million
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s pandemic law published in Official Journal

    Friday, 20 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s pandemic law, which should provide an additional legal basis to take far-reaching measures in health crises, was published in the Belgian Official Journal on Friday.

    The law, proposed by Home Affairs minister Annelies Verlinden, was given the green light by the federal parliament in July and replaces the current method of using ministerial decrees when it comes to imposing measures such as lockdowns and travel bans.

    “The further epidemiological evolution will determine whether the pandemic law will still be used during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Verlinden said in a press release.

    “Specifically, it will have to be analysed whether the criteria for an epidemic emergency as set out in the pandemic law have been met. After all, thanks to the hopeful results of the vaccination campaign, we can move from crisis management to risk management,” she added.

    As the law has now officially been published, the federal government has 31 working days to activate it in the context of the current crisis, if it wished to do so.

    Related News

     

    Even if the law is not implemented during the coronavirus crisis, Verlinden stressed that “with this pandemic law we have prepared the future.”

    The original method to implement far-reaching measures had previously been criticised for being undemocratic and even resulted in a Brussels court ordering the Belgian State to lift “all coronavirus measures,” arguing the legal basis for them was insufficient.

    The piece of legislature means that declaring an epidemiological emergency would have to be made by royal decree, after which parliament would get 15 days to discuss it, rather than just two to five days, as is the case now.

    This should allow for a more thorough debate on the decisions that are up for discussion. Only after this process can the government take a series of measures to control the crisis.

    Following extensive discussion over the preliminary draft and the draft itself, the proposal for the pandemic bill was ready for a vote in parliament in May this year, however, the final vote in parliament was delayed due to the opposition tabling amendments and requesting the opinion of the Council of State.