The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 6:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met on Friday from 2:00 PM, to evaluate the current epidemiological situation and discuss the final stage of the relaxations in Belgium’s “summer plan,” which is expected to take effect on 1 September.

“The press conference on the decisions of the Consultative Committee will take place at 18.00,” De Croo’s spokesperson said on Twitter.

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the clarification of what measures will be relaxed next, whether closing times for businesses in the catering industry and getting rid of the maximum number of contacts.

