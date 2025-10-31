How a Brussels florist is adapting for a holiday which 'younger people often overlook'

Comme une Fleur is located in front of the Cemetery of Ixelles. Credit: handout

All Saints’ Day is here, and Brussels’ florists are bracing for one of the busiest periods of the year as people buy flowers and wreaths to place on the graves of departed loved ones, according to tradition.

Pierre Ginter, owner of Comme une Fleur, a nursery and flower shop at Avenue de la Couronne which sits across from Ixelles Cemetery, has run his 1,000 m² nursery for 18 years. He sells everything from garden plants to potted flowers. While the shop benefits from its prime location, Ginter says the All Saints’ Day rush has changed over the years.

“There are fewer gravestones, more cremations, and the cemetery has limited space,” he explains to The Brussels Times. “It’s a holiday that younger people often overlook, and it now starts later than it used to. A few years ago, we would prepare two to three weeks in advance; now, sales really pick up only during the weekend before the holiday.”

The importance of service

Despite these changes, Comme une Fleur remains well-prepared. Ginter orders Belgian chrysanthemums, and prices the classic large pots between €10 and €12. “We sell volume, so we try to keep fair prices,” he says. “Quality is important, but service is too. We help elderly customers carry their plants to the cemetery, which supermarkets don’t offer.”

Ginter notes that holiday sales are evolving. Traditional favourites like chrysanthemums sell less than in the past, while smaller plants and creative arrangements are becoming popular. “People want variety. They’re looking for something different each year, not always the same flower,” he adds.

The shop’s team of 10–13 year-round staff, supplemented by Ginter and his father during peak periods, manages the increased demand without seasonal hires. “We can rely on our experience and proximity to the cemetery,” Ginter says. “We make sure customers get service with their purchase, whether it’s carrying pots or arranging flowers on-site.”

A multicultural city

While All Saints’ Day remains a Catholic tradition, Ginter believes that Brussels’ multicultural population is expanding the customer base for floral purchases. “Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Women’s Day - they attract a wide variety of clients. All Saints’ Day still draws people, but less than it used to,” he notes.

This year, the timing is favourable: with the All Saints’ holiday falling on a weekend, Ginter expects steady sales. “The quantities may not increase year after year, but we’re optimistic," he says. "We are in the right spot, and people still come for quality flowers and attentive service.”

For Brussels residents, Comme une Fleur offers more than just plants. It’s a place where tradition meets personalised service - a reminder that even in a city of supermarkets and online shopping, some florists continue to cultivate connection as much as flowers.

Related News