Cirque du Soleil breaks record in Belgium as Alegría run soon comes to an end

Cirque du Soleil will be in Brussels until 9 November. Credit: Andy Paradise/Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has reached a historic milestone in Belgium. On Wednesday, the iconic company welcomed its 230,000th spectator under the Grand Chapiteau in Brussels, setting a new national attendance record for any Cirque du Soleil production staged in the country.

Broken record

The record had previously been held by Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, which drew 220,000 spectators in 2023. But the revamped version of Alegría in a New Light, a modern reinterpretation of the beloved 1994 classic created by Belgian director Franco Dragone, has managed to go even further.

Blending breathtaking acrobatic performances, surreal characters, flamboyant costumes and a soundtrack known by fans worldwide, the show has clearly won over Belgian audiences. Several performances in the coming days are already sold out.

A story of power

Set in a once-magnificent kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría explores the struggle between the old guard clinging to power and a younger generation advocating for renewal. As the king’s fool clumsily attempts to claim the throne, a wave of hope and transformation emerges - challenging the status quo and reigniting joy throughout the realm.

Time is running out if you want to catch it: only one week remains before the Grand Chapiteau leaves Brussels. The final show is scheduled for Sunday, 9 November.

After its Brussels run, the show will head to France, where it is set to premiere on 20 November on the Île des Impressionnistes in Chatou, near Paris.

Tickets and performance details remain available on the website.

