Police nab drug dealer thanks to tip from witness

Antwerp police. © Belga

Police in Putte, Antwerp Province, have arrested a drug dealer after a vigilant citizen reported witnessing a street transaction.

Officers tracked the suspect’s vehicle using ANPR cameras and intercepted it shortly afterwards.

Inside the car, they discovered gel capsules containing white powder. The 34-year-old driver admitted the substance was cocaine and that he was on his way to meet a buyer.

Authorities seized the cocaine, two mobile phones, a significant amount of cash, and the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody.

A subsequent search at the dealer’s home in Aalst revealed €23,000 in cash, along with numerous branded watches and jewellery. The suspect confessed that some of the money originated from his drug dealings.

He was presented before an investigative judge and has been placed under electronic monitoring.