Ukraine's President reports new Russian attack on power plant

Russia launched a new attack on a power plant in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday in his daily video address on social media.

The targeted facility was the Sloviansk thermal power plant in Donetsk, the largest eastern city still under Kyiv’s control.

According to Zelenskyy, two people were killed in the attack, while others sustained injuries.

On Wednesday night, Russia carried out large-scale strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting over 600 drones and 50 missiles. As a result, many areas lost power.

Two people were confirmed dead while 23 others, including six children, were injured in the town of Zaporizhzhia.

In Vinnytsia, a seven-year-old girl died following injuries suffered during the attacks.

Zelenskyy condemned the strikes as acts of terrorism and urged the international community to respond.

He highlighted recent sanctions by the United States and Europe targeting Russia’s oil and gas industry, stating that these measures were already having a noticeable impact.

The Ukrainian president called for further sanctions against Russian oil exports, describing them as the cornerstone of Russia’s economic power.

He said stricter measures could cause Russia to lose up to $50 billion in the coming year, potentially pressuring it to end the conflict.