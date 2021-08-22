Yellow alert issued for downpours, localised storms...

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow alert for downpours, accompanied in some areas by storms, on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The sky will be partially very cloudy in the afternoon, with heavy showers and, in some cases, localized storms, which could come with gusty winds and small hailstones.

The yellow alert covers all provinces from around noon to 10.00 p.m. at the latest. As much as 10 to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall in one hour, according to the RMI.

Maximum temperatures will be a bit cool for the season, ranging between 16 and 21 degrees, while the wind will be generally moderate, blowing west to northwest.

During the evening, a few downpours, at times intense and accompanied by thunder and lightning, will still be possible.

The Brussels Times