Belgium in Brief: Trick or treat?

Halloween is followed by All Saints' Day. Credit: Belga/TBT

Good afternoon.

If you are a fan of dressing up in strange costumes, wearing masks and approaching strangers asking them for treats, then this weekend is for you. And I'm not talking about the myriad of exotic "lifestyle" venues that Belgium is increasingly populated with!

No, I'm referring to the fact that this weekend is of course Halloween. The festival has morphed into a huge commercial behemoth in recent decades, obliterating many more traditional celebrations which were tied to this time of year, and in the process detaching younger generations from the more spiritual and ancient aspects of the festival.

So it is with a degree of positivity that I can say Brussels and Belgium still has many things going on this weekend that will allow you a glimpse into the past, and maybe beyond. We have highlighted many of them in articles today and we will also give you a snapshot of some of the quirky treats in store over the next couple of days.

It is a tangible example of the benefits of living in this small city so international and diverse in its rich patchwork of cultures, and which also maintains the Belgian flavour of this time of year.

The fact that Halloween falls on a weekend period this year will also mean we are all likely to be safer. We should escape encountering ghostly figures late at night, or the hordes of undead and ghoulish gangs of marauding zombies that roam the city streets - as the EU institutions will be empty from this afternoon!

Have a safe weekend, and in case you didn't know it, my favourite small sweets are mini Twix (other chocolate/caramel/biscuit bars are available)! Just saying.

