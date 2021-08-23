   
Belgium in Brief: Forgotten Travel Skills
Monday, 23 August, 2021
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Forgotten Travel Skills
    Belgium in Brief: Forgotten Travel Skills

    Monday, 23 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    Hello there. Nice to see you again.

    Some of you might have noticed that BIB was off for a week, others maybe just had one less email to read, but it’s nice to be back at work.

    It would be easy to just talk about my holiday – I won’t – but the topic we’re looking at today is one that will be close to the hearts of many.

    I think we’ve all totally forgotten how to travel. 

    Sitting in Edinburgh airport I saw several people ditch a coffee they had just ordered so they could sprint to a gate, only to do so myself 10 minutes later.

    I got lost in duty-free shopping, then bought more than I could feasibly carry.

    I forgot to buy a bottle of water.

    I went through the scanner with my belt on and forgot my Kindle needed to be out of my bag.

    Hell, I even went the wrong direction to get to a gate that I’ve flown from more times than I can count.

    Many of us don’t come from Belgium, so getting a flight from here to home was such a well-travelled route that it had become second nature.

    Let me tell you that if my experience was anything to go by… we might have to relearn some of those skills.

    So, what about you? Had any nightmares on the way back? Settled back into your routine? Let me know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations.



    1. Low explosion risk at Eurocontrol, people asked to remain home

    People who work at or near Eurocontrol in Haren are being asked to stay home on Monday and Tuesday, due to a low risk of explosion from World War II-era bombs. Read more.

    2. Big cities in Germany, Eastern Europe turn red on travel map

    Cities like Berlin, Zürich, and Sofia became red zones for travellers from Belgium on the map of Europe this weekend, following the latest update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read more.

    3. Brussels is second cheapest European capital for car rental

    When it comes to renting a car, Brussels is the second cheapest European capital in which to do so, according to a recent market comparison. Read more.

    4. First Belgians evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Belgium

    A bus containing the first 34 Belgians airlifted out of Afghanistan arrived last night in a military barracks at Peutie by Vilvoorde. Read more.

    5. Coronavirus: Some 215 tickets per month for not wearing masks on trains

    About 1,720 tickets were issued to passengers between January and August 2021 – a monthly average of 215 – for not wearing face masks on trains, La Dernière Heure reported on Saturday, citing figures from the national railway authority SNCB. Read more.

    6. Unions consider strike over Brussels Airlines staff shortages

    Staff working for Brussels Airlines are discussing strike action towards the end of August if demands to ease pressure on cabin crews are not met. Read more.

    7. Petrol prices fall from Tuesday in Belgium

    Petrol prices at Belgian pumps will decrease from this Tuesday following a year of steadily rising prices. Read more.