D66 looks set to beat far-right PVV in Dutch vote count

D66 Leader Rob Jetten.© SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

The D66 progressive-liberal party is now certain to beat the far-right PVV in vote count, according to an analysis by the political service of Dutch news agency ANP.

Although official results have yet to be released, D66 leader Rob Jetten currently leads Geert Wilders by 15,155 votes.

Jetten is poised to become the youngest leader of the European Union’s fifth-largest economy, but faces protracted coalition negotiations ahead.

Only the results from Venray in Limburg and the postal votes remain to be announced. The counting of the postal vote is underway in The Hague, with the final results expected by Monday evening at the earliest.

Historically, expatriate voters have favoured centrist and left-leaning parties.

In the previous election, in 2023, D66 overtook PVV by over 3,000 postal votes.