Antwerp police was able to catch two dangerous fugitives

Credit: Belga

Two men escaped from the Ghent Forensic Psychiatric Centre on Friday, according to a police statement issued overnight. Reportedly, the men have now been caught.

Jason D’Herdt, aged 28, and Wesley Hanff, aged 41, fled the facility at approximately 10:35 on Friday.

Jason D’Herdt is described as of average build with a shaved head. At the time of his escape, he was wearing black trousers, a two-tone jumper (red on top, blue on the bottom), trainers, and a cap. Police warn that D’Herdt may have changed his clothing.

Wesley Hanff is also of average build and has short hair. When he fled, he was dressed in black work trousers, a black jacket, and athletic shoes. He may be wearing several pieces of hand jewellery and could have changed his outfit as well.

Police stress that both men pose a threat to the physical safety of others, as they were committed to the facility due to severe acts of violence.

The men are now said to have been re-arrested by the authorities.

Related News