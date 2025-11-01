Biggest pop culture event of Benelux opens in Ghent on Saturday

Interview with graphic novelists during FACTS 2023. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 41st edition of FACTS, the largest pop culture event in the Benelux, will take place this weekend at Flanders Expo in Ghent, expecting tens of thousands of visitors.

Last year’s event in 2024 attracted 41,123 fans.

This year, the organisers have unveiled an impressive line-up of guests, including Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible, Shaun of the Dead), Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Ripley, Sherlock), Mary Mouser, and Tanner Buchanan (both from Cobra Kai).

An exclusive crossover comic featuring Suske & Wiske and Jommeke will also debut, marking the first collaboration between these iconic Belgian comic universes.

A new Reading Realm zone will give authors, publishers, and readers a dedicated space for book signings and will even present the first official FACTS short story.

An exciting panel, led by director Jan Verheyen, will bring together Flemish filmmakers who have worked on major international productions such as Peaky Blinders, Vikings: Valhalla, and House of Cards.

The convention will include new experience zones like the INKJUNX Tattoo Village, showcasing the art of 50 tattoo artists across 1,200 square metres, and an RPG/LARP Village immersing visitors in the worlds of pirates, elves, and magicians.

Popular zones such as the Tech Zone, Creator Zone, and Collector Zone will continue to feature as fan favourites.

On Saturday, magician Nicholas Arnst will perform a live act at 13:30 on the main stage. He promises to predict the winner of De Slimste Mens, with his sealed prediction to be revealed in December.

