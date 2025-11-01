This October is second gloomiest on the record of RMI

Credit: Belga

October was the bleakest month since records began, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute’s climate report.

For example, in Uccle, the sun shone for only 46 hours and 10 minutes, less than half of the average. This made October 2023 the second least sunny October since measurements began in 1887. Only October 1998 had fewer hours of sunshine, with 42 hours and 48 minutes.

Rainfall in Uccle was slightly above average, totalling 83.6 mm across 21 days. Normally, October sees 67.8 mm of rain over 16 days. The highest single-day rainfall was recorded in Arlon on 20 October, with 33.2 mm. The average temperature in Uccle was 12 °C, which is consistent with typical values for the month.

