Serbians gather in Brussels in memory of Novi Sad tragedy victims

Mourners stand beside layed flowers and candles outside the station during a gathering marking the first anniversary of the Novi Sad railway station tragedy, in Novi Sad, on November 1, 2025. Credit: AFP

Around 150 people gathered on Saturday at midday under light rain at the Carrefour de l’Europe, opposite Central Station, to honour the 16 victims of the roof collapse at Novi Sad station in Serbia on 1 November 2024.

At precisely 11:52, marking the exact time the newly renovated concrete canopy of Novi Sad station fell one year earlier, participants observed a 16-minute silence.

Some attendees held placards displaying the names of the victims, while others carried red hand symbols representing “the blood on the hands of leaders.” White roses, symbolising innocence and purity, were raised during the ceremony.

The event was organised by the civic initiative Palac Gore (“Thumbs Up”) as part of a series of commemorations arranged by the Serbian diaspora across Europe, North America, and Australia. Their unified message was: “Corruption kills, Serbia remembers: 01.11”.

A year after the tragedy, organisers expressed frustration that no accountability has been determined, pointing to a lack of transparency from Serbian authorities and the absence of concrete results in the investigation.

In their statement, organisers highlighted ongoing citizen and student protests in Serbia, condemning corruption and alleged repression by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party led by President Aleksandar Vučić.

Among those present was Vula Tsetsi, Vice-President of the European Greens, who said, “We are here for the victims and their families, but also for the many demonstrators fighting for democracy.” Other speakers called on the European Union to offer stronger support for the democratic efforts of Serbian citizens.

