Belgium urged to limit tobacco lobby interference in health policy

Image of cigarettes. Credit: Belga

Belgium performs better than the global average in combating tobacco industry interference in public health policies but still faces gaps, according to the analysis of the Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index by the Belgian Health Institute, Sciensano.

The international study ranked Belgium 38th out of 100 countries and 9th among 25 European nations. Sciensano noted that while Belgium’s ranking is above average, progress remains slow in implementing stricter regulations and increasing transparency.

The institute outlined five areas for improvement. First, it calls for a mandatory public transparency register to document contacts and meetings between public officials and the tobacco industry.

Second, Sciensano recommends introducing a mandatory code of conduct for how public officials interact with the tobacco industry and organisations representing its interests.

Third, it suggests prohibiting the tobacco industry from engaging in anti-smoking awareness campaigns and requiring it to disclose information about its activities in a transparent and accurate manner.

Fourth, Sciensano urges the elimination of "revolving door" practices by banning current or former tobacco industry executives from working for public authorities, and vice versa.

The institute highlighted the ongoing health impact of tobacco in Belgium, where around 18% of people over the age of 15 smoke and 8% of deaths are tobacco-related.

Tobacco also imposes a significant economic burden, with annual healthcare costs estimated at €534 million.

Related News