Free screenings for sexually transmitted infections in Brussels

Person obtaining a condom. Credit: Jonas Hamers/ImageGlobe/Belga

Free screenings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) will be offered across Wallonia and Brussels from 17 to 24 November as part of the annual European STI testing campaign.

The initiative is organised by the non-profit organisation O’Yes, which focuses on health education and promotion. In a statement issued on Tuesday, O’Yes highlighted the growing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Belgium.

Recent data from Belgium’s public health institute, Sciensano, shows rising cases of infections such as chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhoea. Both heterosexual populations and men who have sex with men (MSM) are seeing increases in prevalence, with younger age groups particularly affected.

The non-profit stresses the importance of strengthening preventive measures, noting that 38% of those aged 20 to 29 did not use condoms during sexual activity over the past six months, according to a Sensoa survey conducted in 2024.

O’Yes has emphasised that regular screening is a cornerstone of effective prevention strategies. Although condoms significantly reduce the risk of infection, no single method is entirely foolproof, and screening is essential to safeguard personal health and the health of sexual partners.

STI testing is particularly crucial as many infections can be asymptomatic. Left untreated, these conditions can lead to serious health complications.

The European STI testing week has offered free, anonymous tests without appointments or medical prescriptions since its inception in 2013.

This year, a social media awareness campaign aims to encourage young people and the wider Belgian population to get tested and help reduce the spread of infections. More information on the locations of the STI screenings can be found online.

Related News