Sunny Wednesday across the country before clouds roll in

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 12°C and 18°C. Credit : Unsplash

Belgium will bask in sunshine for much of today, though some mid and high-level clouds will appear, especially across the western half of the country, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 12°C and 18°C, while moderate winds will blow from the south-southeast, keeping conditions mild.

Later in the evening and overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, skies will gradually turn cloudier. The IRM forecasts a small chance of drizzle in the far west of the country towards the end of the night.

Minimum temperatures will dip to between 6°C and 11°C. Winds will briefly ease and shift from the south-southeast to the south, remaining moderate over higher ground in the Ardennes and along the coast, where gusts could reach up to 60 km/h.