Blocked cargo is reportedly military equipment for Israel

Liège police. Credit: Belga

A shipment from Zurich, intercepted at Liège Airport last month, has been classified as military equipment destined for Israel, according to a report received by Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont.

The interception of the shipment was first reported on 9 October when Dolimont’s office was informed of an article on Swiss news site Heidi.news.

The article detailed how four crates of potentially sensitive equipment from Swiss company Swissto12 had left Zurich Airport for Liège on 7 October.

The crates were intended to remain in transit until 13 October before heading to Israeli defence company Elbit Systems. However, following inspections by Customs and the Walloon administration, they were blocked.

Dolimont’s office confirmed receiving the official administrative report in late October. According to that report, evidence strongly indicated that the shipment should be classified as military material.

Consequently, it would have required an export licence in Switzerland and, given the transit route, a transit permit in Wallonia.

The Walloon Region has declared itself a disadvantaged party in the matter, and the Office of the Public Prosecutor is conducting a preliminary investigation. “If a judicial enquiry is initiated, we shall file as a civil party,” the prosecutor’s office said.