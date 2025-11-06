USB drive allegedly found in possession of Salah Abdeslam in French prison

Salah Abdeslam. Credit: Handout

Salah Abdeslam, who is serving a life sentence in France for his role in the 2015 Paris attacks, was briefly taken into custody as part of an investigation into the illegal possession of an item in prison.

According to France’s Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, Abdeslam was removed from custody on Wednesday evening. The investigation revolves around a USB drive allegedly found in his possession at Vendin-le-Vieil prison in Pas-de-Calais.

The centre where he is held features a high-security wing. An inquiry into the matter was launched on 17 January, focusing on the concealment of unauthorised items. It is being conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Sub-Directorate alongside France’s domestic intelligence agency (DGSI).

Officials confirm that Abdeslam was questioned at the prison on Tuesday before being released from custody. However, a second individual remains in detention in connection with the probe.

La Voix du Nord reports that the investigation concerns the illicit use of the USB device on a legally permitted computer and its contents.

Meanwhile, France is preparing to commemorate ten years since the November 2015 attacks, which killed 130 people in Paris and Saint-Denis.

